Canada

GO Transit bus service suspended for second day, 2,200 workers on strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 11:01 am
Metrolinx workers strike causing Go Bus service to halt
A strike by GO Transit workers has shut down regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe for a second straight day.

Around 2,200 workers, including bus drivers and station attendants, walked off the job Monday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 and Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, have both expressed willingness to return to the negotiating table.

2,200 GO Transit workers on strike after failed contract talks, no bus service

The union says Metrolinx failed to table a deal Sunday that addressed key points around job protections, while Metrolinx says it did not have enough time to respond to new issues the union raised during last-minute weekend negotiations.

Metrolinx says it’s operating all available GO Trains to help accommodate disrupted riders.

Negotiations started in April and the union has been working without a contract since June. The union said it’s the first time GO Transit bus operators have gone on strike.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

