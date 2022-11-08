Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

The Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.
The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.
Read more: Generations Foundation 2021 holiday drive in Montreal finds success, despite ongoing pandemic
The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round at more than 100 Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.
“It is a mom-and-pop shop,” said Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation. “We are still the only two people in the office, but we have literally hundreds of volunteers.”
St. Monica Elementary School in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood is one of the schools the foundation’s program helps on a daily basis.
“The Generations Foundation and a lot of our other donors have really brightened up the day for the kids,” school principal Peter McKelvie said. “We have about 85 to 95 kids every morning coming in for breakfast and this is how they start off their day. We are very blessed to have such a great group contributing.”
McKelvie encourages anyone who can to contribute to the 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive to help children and families in need have a great holiday.
“Just the smallest donation of food or a toy will go so far in making a kid’s life much, much happier and brighter,” he said.
This year, the Generations Foundation’s most urgent need ahead of the holidays is gifts for girls aged six to 14. They are looking for arts and crafts, gift cards for clothing stores, board games, winter coats and boots, among other items.
”We really are desperate for girls’ toys,” said Natalie Bercovici. “It seems there are a lot more boys’ toys out there, but we don’t have enough girls’ toys.”
Find out where to make a donation
Interested in making a donation? Here’s a list of drop-off locations:
Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal
Global Montreal
Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Mega Bloks
6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal
Provigo Cavendish
6600 St-Jacques Street
Montreal
HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110
Pointe-Claire
HSBC Forum
2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121
Montreal
HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160
Montreal
HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal
HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150
Laval
HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal
HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
HSBC Brossard
9155 Taschereau Blvd.
Brossard
Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou
Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal
Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme
Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche
Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion
Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle
Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval
Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire
Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère
Other ways to help
If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.
If you want to learn more about how to help the organization, you can visit its websie.
