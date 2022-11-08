Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

The Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round at more than 100 Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.

“It is a mom-and-pop shop,” said Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation. “We are still the only two people in the office, but we have literally hundreds of volunteers.”

St. Monica Elementary School in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood is one of the schools the foundation’s program helps on a daily basis.

“The Generations Foundation and a lot of our other donors have really brightened up the day for the kids,” school principal Peter McKelvie said. “We have about 85 to 95 kids every morning coming in for breakfast and this is how they start off their day. We are very blessed to have such a great group contributing.”

McKelvie encourages anyone who can to contribute to the 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive to help children and families in need have a great holiday.

“Just the smallest donation of food or a toy will go so far in making a kid’s life much, much happier and brighter,” he said.

This year, the Generations Foundation’s most urgent need ahead of the holidays is gifts for girls aged six to 14. They are looking for arts and crafts, gift cards for clothing stores, board games, winter coats and boots, among other items.

”We really are desperate for girls’ toys,” said Natalie Bercovici. “It seems there are a lot more boys’ toys out there, but we don’t have enough girls’ toys.”

Find out where to make a donation

Interested in making a donation? Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Generations Foundation

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

Global Montreal

Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Mega Bloks

6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.

Montreal

Provigo Cavendish

6600 St-Jacques Street

Montreal

HSBC Pointe-Claire

1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110

Pointe-Claire

HSBC Forum

2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160

Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque

88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.

Montreal

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150

Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. E.

Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Brossard

9155 Taschereau Blvd.

Brossard

Best Buy Anjou

7400 des Roseraies Blvd.

Anjou

Best Buy downtown

470 Ste-Catherine St. W.

Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme

1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.

Saint-Jérôme

Best Buy Mascouche

113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2

Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil

3090 de la Gare Blvd.

Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale

8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle

7077 Newman Blvd.

LaSalle

Best Buy Laval

1560 le Corbusier Blvd.

Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire

6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009

Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère

401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20

Rosemère

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

If you want to learn more about how to help the organization, you can visit its websie.