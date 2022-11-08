Menu

Canada

Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive begins

By Staff Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 11:38 am
Generations Foundation Holiday Food & Toy Drive
The Generations Foundation Holiday Food and Toy Drive provides non-perishable food items to families in need, and gives new toys to thousands of Montreal-area children who might not otherwise not receive a gift over the holidays. Founders Adrian and Natalie Bercovici join Global’s Kim Sullivan to tell us more about this year’s campaign.

The Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is officially underway to spread holiday cheer and support Montrealers this season.

The goal is to give a new toy to thousands of children in the area who may not otherwise receive a gift. It also provides non-perishable food items to families in need.

Read more: Generations Foundation 2021 holiday drive in Montreal finds success, despite ongoing pandemic

The husband-and-wife team behind the Generations Foundation works tirelessly to provide breakfast and lunch year-round at more than 100 Montreal-area elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that thousands of children don’t go hungry.

“It is a mom-and-pop shop,” said Adrian Bercovici, founder and executive director at the foundation. We are still the only two people in the office, but we have literally hundreds of volunteers.”

St. Monica Elementary School in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood is one of the schools the foundation’s program helps on a daily basis.

“The Generations Foundation and a lot of our other donors have really brightened up the day for the kids,” school principal Peter McKelvie said. “We have about 85 to 95 kids every morning coming in for breakfast and this is how they start off their day. We are very blessed to have such a great group contributing.”

Generations Foundation Holiday Food & Toy Drive

McKelvie encourages anyone who can to contribute to the 2022 Holiday Food and Toy Drive to help children and families in need have a great holiday.

“Just the smallest donation of food or a toy will go so far in making a kid’s life much, much happier and brighter,” he said.

This year, the Generations Foundation’s most urgent need ahead of the holidays is gifts for girls aged six to 14. They are looking for arts and crafts, gift cards for clothing stores, board games, winter coats and boots, among other items.

”We really are desperate for girls’ toys,” said Natalie Bercovici. “It seems there are a lot more boys’ toys out there, but we don’t have enough girls’ toys.”

Generations Foundation Holiday Food & Toy Drive

Find out where to make a donation

Interested in making a donation? Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Generations Foundation
4210 Notre-Dame St. W.
Montreal

Global Montreal
Lobby at 1010 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Mega Bloks
6767 de la Côte-de-Liesse Rd.
Montreal

Provigo Cavendish
6600 St-Jacques Street
Montreal

HSBC Pointe-Claire
1000 St-Jean Blvd., Ste. 110
Pointe-Claire

HSBC Forum
2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121
Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160
Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque
88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.
Montreal

HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Room 150
Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. E.
Montreal

HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

HSBC Brossard
9155 Taschereau Blvd.
Brossard

Best Buy Anjou
7400 des Roseraies Blvd.
Anjou

Best Buy downtown
470 Ste-Catherine St. W.
Montreal

Best Buy Saint-Jérôme
1040 du Grand Héron Blvd.
Saint-Jérôme

Best Buy Mascouche
113 Mnt. Masson, Bldg. C, Unit 2
Mascouche

Best Buy Vaudreuil
3090 de la Gare Blvd.
Vaudreuil-Dorion

Best Buy Marché Centrale
8871 de l’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

Best Buy LaSalle
7077 Newman Blvd.
LaSalle

Best Buy Laval
1560 le Corbusier Blvd.
Laval

Best Buy Pointe-Claire
6815 Trans-Canada Hwy., Local #Y009
Pointe-Claire

Best Buy Rosemère
401 Labelle Blvd., unit M-20
Rosemère

Other ways to help

If you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so online.

If you want to learn more about how to help the organization, you can visit its websie.

ChristmasWe are a Greater Montrealgiving backGenerations FoundationMontreal CharityGenerations Foundation Toy DriveAdrian BercoviciNatalie BercoviciGenerations Foundation CampaignGenerations Foundation 2022Generations Foundation 2022 Holiday Food and Toy DriveMontreal Generations FoundationMontreal giving back
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

