Generations Foundation 2021 holiday drive in Montreal finds success, despite ongoing pandemic

The Generations Foundation 2021 Holiday Food and Toy Drive is coming to a close. On Thursday most collection boxes were picked up after a month long donation period, except for Provigo Saint-Jacques.

The Generations Foundation feeds breakfast and lunch year-round at 120 Montreal elementary and high schools. Their hot meal program ensures that the 8,500 children don’t go hungry.

At this time of year, they collect non-perishable food items for families in need, as well as toys to give to thousands of Montreal children who might not otherwise receive a gift this holiday season.

Provigo has been one of the Generations Foundation’s biggest supporters for years. Customers at the grocery store are able to buy bags of perishable goods for the social services organization at each till.

Provigo Saint-Jacques Store Director Vahé Kevork said this year’s collection is more successful than the last.

“Last year I think we’re around 200 bags this year we’re around 250 and it’s not even over, so it’s going really well,” said Kevork.

Provigo Saint-Jacques is collecting donations until next week.

Founders Adrian and Natalie Bercovici say it’s been a challenge operating during a pandemic especially with every fundraising event cancelled. But the couple is still happy to donate toys and food even if they can’t see the smiles on children’s faces.

“We used to have these parties at the schools. We used to go there and distribute the gifts … but we had to curtail that this year as well as last year,” said Natalie. “But we’re still pleased to know that they’re getting toys and they’re going to have a good time.”

They said they’ve managed to make it through with the help of their volunteers and generous supporters – Provigo, Mattel, Mega Bloks, HSBC and Global News.

“We want to really thank everybody,” said Adrian. “They’ve helped us out magnificently.”

This year marks the 22nd edition of the Generations Foundation 2021 Holiday Food and Toy Drive.