Generations Foundation 2021 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicks off

The Generations Foundation 2021 Holiday Food and Toy Drive kicked off on Tuesday and will continue throughout the holiday season.

The goal is to bring a new toy to thousands of children in the Montreal area who may not otherwise receive a gift.

The couple behind the Generations Foundation said that even after 22 years, their work always leaves them with a smile.

“You can see the joy, the happiness,” said executive director and co-founder Adrian Bercovici of watching the kids open their presents.

As part of the annual event, the Generations Foundation is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help families in need.

The organization is dedicated to helping make sure children are properly nourished. It provides breakfast and lunch to dozens of elementary and high schools across Montreal.

St. Gabriel’s Elementary in Pointe-Saint-Charles was the first school to benefit from the program.

“This is like our our baby, our first born,” said Natalie Bercovici, co-founder of the Generations Foundation. “We’ve been doing it for years, 21 years now, and we’re happy to do it.“

“The amazing thing is some of the little kids that we started with at the beginning, you look at them now when you meet them, and they’re in university or graduated or the odd one had a baby already,” Adrian said.

The health crisis ongoing COVID-19 forced the Generations Foundation to put most of its fundraising events on hold but things are starting to look up.

“We lost many of our main events. We lost about $200,000 in fundraising but this year. But we finally got our golf tournament back, Adrian said.

Montreal toymaker Mega Bloks, a long-time supporter of the Holiday Food and Toy Drive, is donating hundreds of toys for the Generations Foundation to distribute.

For vice-president Bisma Ansari, it was especially important for the company to continue their partnership, even if it means the traditional party planned each year cannot take place again due to the pandemic.

“It’s such and important cause,” she said, “There are so many kids in Montreal so we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Mega Bloks is responsible for distributing the gifts and the reaction it elicits in the children makes it all worthwhile.

“Magic and wonder,” Ansari said. “That’s why we do what we do.”

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Generations Foundation (call ahead 514-933-8585)

4210 Notre-Dame St. W.

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave., Ste. 160

Montreal

HSBC Forum

2313 Ste-Catherine St. W., Ste. 121

Montreal

HSBC René-Lévesque

88 René-Lévesque Blvd. W.

Montreal

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. W., Bureau T-150

Laval

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. E.

Saint-Léonard

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Brossard

9155 Taschereau Blvd.

Brossard

HSBC Boucherville

Carrefour de la Rive-Sud

1500-582 Chemin de Touraine

Boucherville

Other ways to help

Are you wish to make a donation to the Generations Foundation you can do so by clicking here.

If you are interested in learning more about how to help the organization, you can click here.