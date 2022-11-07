Peterborough police make weapons arrests involving knife, broom, phone

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made several weapons-related arrests in separate incidents over the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a call from paramedics to investigate a domestic dispute.

Police say the victim reported being in the living room and got into a dispute with an individual over a food order.

“The accused became irate, picked up a broom and struck the victim several times hitting the victim in the head,” police stated.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for several cuts to the top of her head, police said.

Officers located the suspect, who fled the residence before paramedics arrived. The accused was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The individual was later released on conditions to stay away from the victim. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Threats with knife

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male who approached the complainant and began yelling and pointing a knife in the area of King and Stewart streets.

Police say the complainant threw a traffic cone at the suspect, who left the area but was soon found by officers in the area of Rubidge and Charlotte streets.

Police say the suspect was in possession of a knife.

The individual was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was transported to the police station and released on conditions with a court date of Nov. 22.

Domestic dispute

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a man, a woman and a teenager.

Police learned the man had been drinking and got involved in an argument, which led to him throwing a cellphone and striking the victim in the face. Police say the suspect sustained a cut to his left hand after taking a knife away from the teenager, who was attempting to protect the victim.

The suspect left the residence and was locked outside the victim. Police say the suspect first threatened to damage the victim’s vehicle and then re-entered the residence through an open window.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, who was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to damage property and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police say the victim sustained a bruised right eye.

The suspect was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.