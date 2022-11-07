Calgary, southeastern Alberta under snowfall warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Much of southeastern Alberta was under a snowfall warning Monday morning, including the city of Calgary.

Heavy snowfall is expected throughout the southeastern part of the province Monday, according to Environment Canada. The city of Lethbridge was also included in the snowfall warning.

A total of 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Monday night, the federal weather agency said in its warnings.

The highest snowfall amounts are forecast along the Highway 1 corridor and areas to the south of that, Environment Canada said.

“Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow may make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said in its snowfall warning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

The City of Calgary said Monday morning that its road crews will continuously work on the city’s priority routes throughout the snowfall, plowing snow and putting down traction material.

City crews will also focus on clearing walkways, transit routes and bridge decks.

The city said the roads remain snow-covered and slippery in sections, urging drivers to slow down. The city said at this time, it does not anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.

The snowfall warnings come after a treacherous weekend on Alberta highways.

1:48 Winter weather, poor road conditions lead to several crashes on Alberta’s QEII Highway

There were several multi-vehicle collisions along the QEII Highway in the Ponoka area on Saturday. Alberta RCMP said there were more than 50 vehicles involved in collisions Saturday along this stretch of the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Many vehicles ended up in the ditch. Over the weekend, police said only minor injuries were reported.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.