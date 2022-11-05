Police warn of poor highway driving conditions in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is warning the public of poor road conditions along Highway 2 between Leduc and Airdrie, Alta.

In a press release Saturday afternoon, police said there are “a number of motor vehicles in the ditch, as well as multiple collisions on Highway 2, near Olds and Ponoka.”

Traffic heading north on Highway 2 near Meniak Road is being rerouted through Highway 2A and the road is closed for the time being.

Police ask that drivers either find an alternative route or stay clear of the area altogether.