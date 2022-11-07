Hwy. 7 crash east of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

See more sharing options

A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough early Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had left the highway and struck a hydro pole in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

OPP report the driver was not injured but officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Derek D’Entremont, 31, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 6.