Crime

Hwy. 7 crash east of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 11:09 am
Peterborough County OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Hwy. 7 on Nov. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Hwy. 7 on Nov. 5, 2022. Global News Peterborough

A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough early Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had left the highway and struck a hydro pole in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Read more: Lindsay man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep at the wheel: police

OPP report the driver was not injured but officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Derek D’Entremont, 31, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 6.

Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges
Impaired Driving
