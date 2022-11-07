Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep at the wheel: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:12 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for impaired driving after he was found asleep behind the steering wheel on Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for impaired driving after he was found asleep behind the steering wheel on Nov. 6, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident early Sunday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on Colborne Street West.

Police say officers located the vehicle with the ignition running and the driver “passed out.”

Officers, while speaking with the man, determined he was impaired by alcohol.

Trending Now

Mark Cave, 48, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 15.

