Lindsay man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep at the wheel: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following an incident early Sunday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on Colborne Street West.

Police say officers located the vehicle with the ignition running and the driver “passed out.”

Officers, while speaking with the man, determined he was impaired by alcohol.

Mark Cave, 48, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 15.