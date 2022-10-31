Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crash through County 28 roundabout south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:21 am
A SUV crashed through the roundabout on County Road 28 on Oct. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
A SUV crashed through the roundabout on County Road 28 on Oct. 30, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a crash on County Road 28 south of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that an SUV drove through the roundabout on County Road 28 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Boy, 8, dies in ATV crash in Centre Hastings, impaired driving charge laid: OPP

The SUV ended up in a nearby ditch. No injuries were reported.

Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Now
A SUV crashed through the roundabout on County Road 28 on Oct. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
A SUV crashed through the roundabout on County Road 28 on Oct. 30, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Devon Vaneyk, 21, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township), was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and being a novice driver with BAC above zero.

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough County OPPCavan Monaghan TownshiproundaboutCounty Road 28
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers