Crash through County 28 roundabout south of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a crash on County Road 28 south of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that an SUV drove through the roundabout on County Road 28 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The SUV ended up in a nearby ditch. No injuries were reported.

Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

View image in full screen A SUV crashed through the roundabout on County Road 28 on Oct. 30, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Devon Vaneyk, 21, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township), was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and being a novice driver with BAC above zero.

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.