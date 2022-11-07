Man in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the city’s Ville-Marie borough on Sunday night.

Officers found the victim on the ground around 10 p.m. at the corner of de la La Gauchetière and Clarke Street.

The man was stabbed at least once in the upper body, according to police. Witnesses told police a fight devolved between him and a group of people.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Police say the group of people involved in the alleged fight fled the scene, but a 31-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards. He will be questioned by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

A security perimeter was set up in the area as the investigation got underway.