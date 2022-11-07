Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 10:05 am
Montreal police badge is shown at a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Montreal police badge is shown at a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the city’s Ville-Marie borough on Sunday night.

Officers found the victim on the ground around 10 p.m. at the corner of de la La Gauchetière and Clarke Street.

The man was stabbed at least once in the upper body, according to police. Witnesses told police a fight devolved between him and a group of people.

Trending Now

Read more: Teen dead after Outremont stabbing marks 33rd homicide this year: Montreal police

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Police say the group of people involved in the alleged fight fled the scene, but a 31-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards. He will be questioned by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

A security perimeter was set up in the area as the investigation got underway.

Montreal PoliceSPVMmontreal stabbingMontreal police investigationVille-Marie boroughMontreal stabbing investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers