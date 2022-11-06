London, Ont. police investigating death in Gibbons Park

London, Ont., police say members of its Major Crime Section are investigating a death in Gibbons Park.
Around 6:47 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the entrance of Gibbons Park near Grosvenor Street about an unresponsive male.
Emergency crews attended, but despite life-saving measures, police say the male was pronounced dead a short time later.
Few details have been released as police say the investigation is in its early stages.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as police remain on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
