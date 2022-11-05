Menu

Heavy snow alert issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 8:16 pm
A map of B.C. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, showing snowfall warnings in red and areas under special weather statements. View image in full screen
A map of B.C. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, showing snowfall warnings in red and areas under special weather statements. Environment Canada

A weather alert for heavy snow has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada put out the special weather statement on Saturday afternoon, just before 4:30 p.m., projecting heavy snow from Sunday morning through to midday on Monday.

The heaviest snowfall is projected to happen Sunday night.

Read more: Snowfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Chilcotin

“A slow-moving, low-pressure system from the Pacific Ocean will travel from the coast into Southern Interior regions, bringing precipitation from the west to meet a cold airmass from the north on Sunday,” it said.

“Where the two systems meet and stall, a sustained period of snow even down to valley bottoms is forecast.”

However, the national weather agency didn’t give a projection of how much snow would fall, stating “at this time, the strength of the cold air, the quantity of moisture, and the exact locations which will be affected remain uncertain.”

Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 4

Regions under the special weather statement include:

  • Fraser Canyon
  • Similkameen
  • Nicola
  • South Thompson
  • Central Okanagan
  • South Okanagan

Also under the warnings are the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 (Princeton to Allison Pass).

Outdoor enthusiasts warned to be prepared for changing weather conditions

Elsewhere, the Central Coast is also under a special weather statement for strong winds and colder temperatures.

Environment Canada is projecting winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h, with wind chill in the -10 C range near the coast and -15 to -20 C inland.

“Strong outflow winds will develop through the mainland inlets between Arctic high pressure over the Yukon and a low (that’s) moving slowly along the coast,” it said. “Temperatures will drop below freezing as the Arctic air progresses toward the coast.”

Fun times? Global News personalities help clear snow in search of ‘fun’ story
