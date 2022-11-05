Heavy snow alert issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A weather alert for heavy snow has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada put out the special weather statement on Saturday afternoon, just before 4:30 p.m., projecting heavy snow from Sunday morning through to midday on Monday.

The heaviest snowfall is projected to happen Sunday night.

“A slow-moving, low-pressure system from the Pacific Ocean will travel from the coast into Southern Interior regions, bringing precipitation from the west to meet a cold airmass from the north on Sunday,” it said.

“Where the two systems meet and stall, a sustained period of snow even down to valley bottoms is forecast.”

However, the national weather agency didn’t give a projection of how much snow would fall, stating “at this time, the strength of the cold air, the quantity of moisture, and the exact locations which will be affected remain uncertain.”

Regions under the special weather statement include:

Fraser Canyon

Similkameen

Nicola

South Thompson

Central Okanagan

South Okanagan

Also under the warnings are the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 (Princeton to Allison Pass).

Elsewhere, the Central Coast is also under a special weather statement for strong winds and colder temperatures.

Environment Canada is projecting winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h, with wind chill in the -10 C range near the coast and -15 to -20 C inland.

“Strong outflow winds will develop through the mainland inlets between Arctic high pressure over the Yukon and a low (that’s) moving slowly along the coast,” it said. “Temperatures will drop below freezing as the Arctic air progresses toward the coast.”