Snowfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Chilcotin

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 3:53 pm
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Chilcotin. View image in full screen
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Chilcotin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wet snow is expected to fall in the Lower Mainland, Howe Sound and Chilcotin regions, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued three snowfall warnings for those regions.

Read more: B.C. windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000

“A low-pressure system will approach B.C.’s South Coast (Saturday night) bringing rain and snow to the area,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

Wet snow is expected to fall around sea level but snow accumulation will likely be around 100 metres in elevation.

In Metro Vancouver, five to 10 cm of snow is expected, with Howe Sound expecting around 15 cm and Chilcotin around 10 to 20 cm.

Read more: Gusty winds batter B.C.’s South Coast

B.C. drivers are warned that driving conditions can rapidly change with the incoming snow.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Snowy conditions are expected to last into Sunday morning as well.

