Atmospheric river blankets large swath of B.C.’s Interior with snow

In a span of 12 hours, the Okanagan had its autumn colours suddenly turn white.

An atmospheric river that hit B.C.’s coast earlier Thursday pushed inwards and dumped snow throughout the Interior, from Prince George to the U.S. border.

In the Southern Interior, preliminary snow amounts varied wildly, with Kelowna receiving anywhere from six to 25 centimetres. In Vernon, the estimated totals were four to 13 centimetres. In Penticton, an estimated two to four centimetres fell.

How long the snow will stay is anyone’s guess, as Friday’s forecast for the Southern Interior features highs of 3 C to 7 C, with overnight lows falling to around 2 C.

View image in full screen A photo showing snow on a deck in Peachland on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022. The resident said at 10 a.m., the snow measured nearly 18 inches (45 cm). Rod Graham / Submitted

For Saturday, the forecast is calling for a mixed bag of sun, clouds and a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures ranging from 6 C to -3 C.

Along the Okanagan Connector, though, an estimated 43 centimetres fell, as the well-travelled highway went from having 12 centimetres to 55 centimetres.

And along the Coquihalla Highway, an estimated 28 centimetres fell between Merritt and Kamloops.

Elsewhere, Vancouver’s airport was drenched with 53 millimetres of rain, while parts of B.C.’s Interior, like Trail and Radium Hot Springs, escaped the snow.

For a good look at areas that received snow and others that didn’t, visit DriveBC’s webcam page.

For Friday, snowfall warnings are in effect for Whistler and parts of the Fraser Valley, plus the Southern Interior and Central Interior.

On Thursday, the cities of Kelowna, Penticton and West Kelowna all issued statements saying their road crews were geared up for winter.

Information regarding snow removal is available on each city’s website.

The forecast for area highways:

Trans-Canada Highway

Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass: 15 to 25 centimetres

Coquihalla Highway

Hope to Merritt: 10 to 15 centimetres

Merritt to Kamloops: 10 to 15 centimetres

Okanagan Connector

A winter storm warning is in effect, with the forecast calling for 15 to 20 centimetres, with at least 35 centimetres reported in some areas so far.

Highway 3

Hope to Princeton: 10 to 15 centimetres

Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass: 15 to 25 centimetres

For the Central Interior, from 100 Mile House to Prince George, 10 to 15 centimetres is projected, though 20 centimetres is in the forecast for areas near the Cariboo Mountains.

