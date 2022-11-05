B.C. windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000

More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers are waking up Saturday without power due to a fierce windstorm that swept through the B.C.’s South Coast overnight.
“We knew this one was coming,” Mora Scott said, a BC Hydro spokesperson. “We have all BC Hydro crews and all our contractor crews (out working). It’s basically all hands on deck until we get everyone’s power restored.”
At the peak of the storm, Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h an hour in Metro Vancouver.
High winds have caused major disruptions, downed power lines, and general damage across B.C.’s South Coast.
As of 9:17 a.m, Saturday, BC Hydro is reporting 112,335 customers are without power.
The regional breakdown is as follows:
- Lower Mainland/ Sunshine Coast: 89,753
- Vancouver Island: 19,740
- Central Interior: 1,187
- Northern: 1,045
- Okanagan/Kootenay: 421
- Thompson/ Shuswap: 189
Downed trees and debris on roadways are being reported in almost every area of Metro Vancouver, including Stanley Park. The Vancouver Park Board said it is assessing the park and potentially dangerous trees.
Environment Canada has also ended all of its wind warnings for the area.
