Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 1:01 pm
A downed tree blocks a roadway in Stanley Park, Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A downed tree blocks a roadway in Stanley Park, Saturday morning. Global News

More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers are waking up Saturday without power due to a fierce windstorm that swept through the B.C.’s South Coast overnight.

“We knew this one was coming,” Mora Scott said, a BC Hydro spokesperson. “We have all BC Hydro crews and all our contractor crews (out working). It’s basically all hands on deck until we get everyone’s power restored.”

At the peak of the storm, Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h an hour in Metro Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gusty winds batter B.C.’s South Coast

High winds have caused major disruptions, downed power lines, and general damage across B.C.’s South Coast.

As of 9:17 a.m, Saturday, BC Hydro is reporting 112,335 customers are without power.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

  • Lower Mainland/ Sunshine Coast: 89,753
  • Vancouver Island: 19,740
  • Central Interior: 1,187
  • Northern: 1,045
  • Okanagan/Kootenay: 421
  • Thompson/ Shuswap: 189
A map showing the current outages as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
A map showing the current outages as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday. BC Hydro

Read more: Another atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, snow to B.C.’s South Coast, Central Interior

Downed trees and debris on roadways are being reported in almost every area of Metro Vancouver, including Stanley Park. The Vancouver Park Board said it is assessing the park and potentially dangerous trees.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has also ended all of its wind warnings for the area.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: NOV 4'
B.C. evening weather forecast: NOV 4
Related News
BCMetro Vancouverbc hydroStanley ParkWindstormBC windstormBC South CoastBC powerBC Hydro customersBC power out
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers