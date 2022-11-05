B.C. windstorm knocks out power for more than 100,000

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers are waking up Saturday without power due to a fierce windstorm that swept through the B.C.’s South Coast overnight.

“We knew this one was coming,” Mora Scott said, a BC Hydro spokesperson. “We have all BC Hydro crews and all our contractor crews (out working). It’s basically all hands on deck until we get everyone’s power restored.”

At the peak of the storm, Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h an hour in Metro Vancouver.

Another huge tree down on W 12 Ave near Balsam St. Several other trees here are visibly compromised (leaning with raised sidewalk panels) and could fall at any moment. @GlobalBC #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/UBak1qe8wa — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) November 5, 2022

High winds have caused major disruptions, downed power lines, and general damage across B.C.’s South Coast.

As of 9:17 a.m, Saturday, BC Hydro is reporting 112,335 customers are without power.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

Lower Mainland/ Sunshine Coast: 89,753

Vancouver Island: 19,740

Central Interior: 1,187

Northern: 1,045

Okanagan/Kootenay: 421

Thompson/ Shuswap: 189

View image in full screen A map showing the current outages as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday. BC Hydro

Downed trees and debris on roadways are being reported in almost every area of Metro Vancouver, including Stanley Park. The Vancouver Park Board said it is assessing the park and potentially dangerous trees.

Environment Canada has also ended all of its wind warnings for the area.