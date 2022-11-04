Menu

Traffic

Snow has eased, but warnings still in effect for B.C. Interior highways

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:49 pm
Weather conditions along the Elkhart section of the Okanagan Connector on Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Weather conditions along the Elkhart section of the Okanagan Connector on Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2022. DriveBC

Snow from an atmospheric river that barreled across B.C.’s Interior may have eased, but snowfall warnings are still in effect for many area highways.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., snowfall warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass), Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 and the Yellowhead Highway.

Read more: Planes, power and automobiles struggle under first Okanagan snowfall

The national weather agency is forecasting 10 cm for the Yellowhead highway, 15 to 20 cm for the Trans-Canada, the Coquihalla. Okanagan Connector and 20-25 cm between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Cariboo, Columbia, Kootenay and Peace regions.

“Drivers travelling within any of these regions, or between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, should ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires,” said the Ministry of Transportation, which added that commercial vehicles should also be carrying chains.

The ministry claims that maintenance contractors are out in force during this storm system.

It also offered driving tips for travelling during winter conditions.

  • Check DriveBC’s webcams for highway conditions.
  • Check the weather forecast and consider postponing travel.
  • If travel is necessary, wait until conditions improve or more routes become available.
  • Wear comfortable clothing that does not restrict movement.
  • Bring warm clothing (winter boots, coat, gloves, hat) in case you need to get out of the vehicle.
  • Ensure your vehicle is equipped with a full tank of fuel, a windshield scraper and a snow brush.
  • Motorists should also bring food and water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies.
  • Do not panic if you get stuck or stranded.
  • Stay with your vehicle for safety and warmth.

More information about how to stay safe on the road during winter is available online.

