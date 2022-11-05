Menu

Crime

1 man dead in suspicious NW Calgary death: CPS

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 12:08 pm
Calgary Police Service vehicle at the scene of a suspicious death, Nov. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service vehicle at the scene of a suspicious death, Nov. 5, 2022. Global News

One man was found dead when police arrived on scene at the 100 block of Bermuda Drive NW for what was initially an overdose call.

The Calgary Police Service received the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police told Global News that evidence at the scene has led them to believe the death is suspicious.

The man’s roommates were questioned but no arrests were made. Homicide continues to investigate the death.

Read more: Calgary police investigating suspicious death after man found dead inside southwest home

No further details were given about the victim or cause for suspicion.

