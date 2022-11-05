1 man dead in suspicious NW Calgary death: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

One man was found dead when police arrived on scene at the 100 block of Bermuda Drive NW for what was initially an overdose call.

The Calgary Police Service received the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police told Global News that evidence at the scene has led them to believe the death is suspicious.

The man’s roommates were questioned but no arrests were made. Homicide continues to investigate the death.

No further details were given about the victim or cause for suspicion.