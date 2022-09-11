Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death after man found dead inside southwest home

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 10:57 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. JMC

Police are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death in southwest Calgary on Sunday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Discovery Ridge S.W, for reports of a man found dead inside a home.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is currently investigating the death and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

