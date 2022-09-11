Calgary police investigating suspicious death after man found dead inside southwest home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death in southwest Calgary on Sunday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Discovery Ridge S.W, for reports of a man found dead inside a home.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is currently investigating the death and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.