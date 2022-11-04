Spokesperson for Alberta MLA Thomas Dang confirms guilty plea in Health Information Act breach

Send this page to someone via email

Independent MLA Thomas Dang has pleaded guilty to breaching Alberta’s Health Information Act by trying to access private information contained in the Alberta Health vaccine portal.

A spokesperson for Dang confirmed the guilty plea to Global News on Friday but did not say if the MLA has received a sentence.

Dang used to be an NDP MLA but left when the RCMP executed a search warrant at his home in December, in connection with their investigation looking into the province’s vaccine portal being hacked.

Dang later admitted he used his computer to see if allegations he had heard were true that the website made the privacy of people’s health information on the site vulnerable.

He said he used former Alberta premier Jason Kenney’s birth date and vaccination dates, both publicly available, to breach the site’s privacy safeguards.

In the summer, Dang announced he would not be seeking re-election in his Edmonton-South riding.

