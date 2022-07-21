Menu

Politics

Independent MLA Thomas Dang not seeking re-election

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 21, 2022 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'MLA Thomas Dang said he felt obligated to expose COVID vaccine website flaws' MLA Thomas Dang said he felt obligated to expose COVID vaccine website flaws
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang said he used Premier Kenney's publicly available personal info because he felt obligated to expose the vaccine passport website's security flaws. Sarah Reid reports – Mar 22, 2022

Independent MLA Thomas Dang announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Dang said he will continue to serve his constituents in Edmonton-South for the remainder of his term.

He has also withdrawn his request to rejoin the Alberta NDP caucus.

Read more: Thomas Dang hopes to rejoin NDP caucus following RCMP investigation

“Given the lengthy nature of the investigation and proceedings into my actions related to the security test I performed on the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 Vaccination Records website, I believe my continued candidacy for the Alberta NDP distracts from the important work ahead,” Dang’s statement read.

“For that reason, I am stepping aside.”

Dang’s announcement comes after he was issued a court summons by the Alberta RCMP for allegedly hacking Alberta Health’s COVID-19 vaccine passport website.

Trending Stories

Dang previously admitted to hacking the website late last year.

He said he conducted the probe after a constituent warned him of possible loopholes allowing people to access private health information through the vaccine website.

Read more: Thomas Dang summoned for allegedly hacking COVID-19 vaccine passport website

According to Dang, he used Premier Jason Kenney’s birthdate and date of verification — both publicly available — which allowed him to breach the site’s privacy safeguards.

Dang said he immediately stopped the search and advised his NDP caucus team, which in turn advised the government of the security breach. The breach was remedied soon after.

The NDP said in late December it learned the RCMP had searched Dang’s home.

Dang stepped down from the NDP caucus at that time.

