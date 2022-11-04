Three country stars unite for 2022 Grey Cup Half Time Show

Send this page to someone via email

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement, and now the time has finally come.

Country all-stars Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard and Canada’s own Josh Ross will officially be performing the 2022 Grey Cup Half Time Show at Mosaic Stadium.

“It’s always great to play in Canada, and I can’t wait to soak in the energy and vibe of Grey Cup,” said Davis in an interview with the CFL.

“Canadian music fans are some of the best in the world. Playing for them, especially with Tyler and Josh, will make for an incredibly special night that I’ll never forget.”

Davis recently reached No.1 on the charts for the fourth time with his title track off his 2021 EP “Buy Dirt (feat. Luke Bryan).

Story continues below advertisement

Hubbard shared a similar thought to Davis’s sentiments when reflecting on the opportunity ahead.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be asked to play the halftime show for such a huge event like the Grey Cup,” he said. “I love playing in Canada because the fans always bring a great energy to the shows, so performing my music for the country music fans and for the passionate football fans is going to be quite an experience.”

Hubbard, who was formerly one half of Florida Georgia Line, has embarked on a solo career and is releasing his debut album in Jan. 27, 2023. Hubbard’s debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” has already reached No. 1 at radio in Canada and has 185M global streams.

Read more: Blue Bombers dominate CFL Awards nominations

The pair will be joined by Burlington Ont. native Josh Ross.

“Growing up, football was everything, and like so many young Canadians, the Grey Cup was the goal,” Ross said. “Injuries led me on a different path, and now, music is my greatest passion and the stage is where I’m living my dreams. So to see these two paths come together, and lead to Saskatchewan — life is funny sometimes, but it’s also perfect.”

The 109th Grey Cup will be played in Regina at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement