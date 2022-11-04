Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused in random Vancouver lobby attack released, prompting police warning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'VDP praises bystanders for stopping stranger attack'
VDP praises bystanders for stopping stranger attack
WATCH: Another violent stranger attack at Howe and Davie St. in Vancouver. The VPD praised the actions of bystanders who stepped in to help. Emad Agahi reports – Oct 4, 2022

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a man facing multiple allegations of unprovoked physical and sexual assaults.

Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington is currently out on bail, with two sex assault charges, an assault charge and a charge of uttering threats pending.

Read more: ‘Bone chilling’: Witness describes random attack in lobby of Vancouver apartment

Man accused in random Vancouver lobby attack released, prompting police warning - image View image in full screen
Vancouver police

Read more: ‘Bone chilling’: Witness describes random attack in lobby of Vancouver apartment

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old is the man accused in a “bone-chilling” stranger attack in the lobby of a Yaletown apartment building on Oct. 3.

Trending Now

In that incident, he allegedly followed a woman into the building and threw her to the ground, before a group of bystanders intervened and held him down until police arrived.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in Vancouver apartment attack charged with other asaults'
Suspect in Vancouver apartment attack charged with other asaults

Flores-Bebington is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Granville SkyTrain Station escalator on July 6, and sexually assaulting another woman in the Fairview neighbourhood on July 7.

Read more: Man accused in Vancouver stranger attack charged with 2 other sex assaults

Police are warning the public that he “poses a risk of significant harm to public safety,” but that he has “met the legislated requirements for bail and has been released from custody.”

Story continues below advertisement

His release came with several conditions, and police are urging anyone who sees Flores-Begington break those conditions to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

The conditions are:

  • Reside at a location directed by the courts
  • Take all medication prescribed
  • Not to possess or carry weapons
  • Not to be in the area bounded by Thurlow Street to the west, Pender Street to the north, Homer Street to the east, and Pacific Boulevard to the south

 

CrimeSexual AssaultAssaultAttackVancouver crimeThreatsBailRandom Attackstranger attackunprovoked attackPolice WarningBryce Michael Flores-Bebington
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers