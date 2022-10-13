Police charge man in Vancouver stranger attack with 2 other sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is now in the custody of the Vancouver police.

Police allege Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington sexually assaulted a woman on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. while she was on the escalator at the Granville SkyTrain Station.

The victim told Transit Police that the man ran away.

A second incident occurred the following day, July 7, on West Broadway at Ash Street. Just before 2 p.m., police said a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

A man with the same name is facing charges in the lobby assault at David and Howe on Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said a 29-year-old woman was returning home to her apartment near Davie and Howe around 6 p.m. when the suspect followed her into her lobby.

Police say the man threw her to the ground and assaulted her before the woman was able to break free and run out of the building.

A group of bystanders intervened in the attack when the suspect followed her outside. They rushed to the woman’s aid, tackling the man and holding him down until the police arrived.

“(I) can’t say enough about the courageousness of the victim, can’t say enough about the bravery of the bystanders who got involved, who did the right thing who grabbed this guy and held him until police arrived,” said Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison on Oct. 3.

2:09 VPD praises bystanders for stopping violent stranger attack

Flores-Bebington was charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death in the July 6 and 7 incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said they had recommended that he be held in custody on the Oct. 3 charge, however, he was released by the courts with conditions and a promise to appear at an upcoming court date.

Now that he has been arrested again on the July incidents, he is now in custody and is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.