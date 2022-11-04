Woman sexually assaulted by massage therapist operating out of Toronto home: police

See more sharing options

Police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist operating out of a home in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Tuesday, officers received a call for a sexual assault that happened in the Keele Street and Grandravine Drive area, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said a man was operating as a self-employed massage therapist out of his home.

A woman went to the home and during treatment, the man sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Friday, 75-year-old Toronto resident Antonio Reynoso was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.