Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by massage therapist operating out of Toronto home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 5:07 pm
Antonio Reynoso, 75, was charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
Antonio Reynoso, 75, was charged with sexual assault. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist operating out of a home in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Tuesday, officers received a call for a sexual assault that happened in the Keele Street and Grandravine Drive area, north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said a man was operating as a self-employed massage therapist out of his home.

Read more: Police arrest suspect in shooting outside Toronto high school that killed teen

A woman went to the home and during treatment, the man sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Friday, 75-year-old Toronto resident Antonio Reynoso was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

