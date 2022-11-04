Menu

Crime

Police arrest suspect in shooting outside Toronto high school that killed teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 7:18 am
Police at Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting outside a high school in the city’s east end this week that left one dead.

Police say the shooting took place outside Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m. Monday, and left 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Police say the suspect, who is from the city, turned himself into police and was arrested on Thursday.

Read more: 1 teen dead, 1 injured after shooting in front of Toronto high school: police

They say the suspect was charged with second degree murder.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information to contact them.

Toronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingShooting TorontoToronto school shootingWoburn Collegiate InstituteJefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier
© 2022 The Canadian Press

