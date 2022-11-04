Manitoba to fund new Brandon detention facility

Send this page to someone via email

A new detention facility is slated to be constructed in Brandon with a total of $8.9 million in provincial funding, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday.

The project is intended to give Brandon police — who have been using temporary modular cells to address demand — a permanent, state-of-the-art facility.

The announcement follows the province’s news Thursday of an integrated Manitoba warrant unit targeting violent, repeat offenders.

“Every day, our law enforcement partners put their health and safety at risk and their lives on the line to help protect fellow Manitobans, and for that, we are immensely grateful,” Stefanson said in a statement.

“Our government is taking action to ensure law enforcement partners have the tools they need to do their jobs.”

Goertzen said inflation caused project costs to rise for the City of Brandon and its police service, so the province stepped in.

Construction for the project began in September, with the new cells expected to be completed by January of 2024.