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Canada

Rogers closes Vancouver radio stations News 1130 and Sportsnet 650

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 2:21 pm
1 min read
The Rogers logo is photographed at the Toronto office, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The Rogers logo is photographed at the Toronto office, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
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Rogers Sports & Media announced on Tuesday that it has made the “difficult decision” to close Sportsnet 650 and News 1130 in Vancouver.

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They are two of six radio stations in four markets closing due to “declining audience and revenue trends,” the company stated.

Others include news and sports stations in Vancouver and news stations in Halifax and Kitchener.

More to come.

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