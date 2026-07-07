Rogers closes Vancouver radio stations News 1130 and Sportsnet 650

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Rogers Sports & Media announced on Tuesday that it has made the “difficult decision” to close Sportsnet 650 and News 1130 in Vancouver.

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They are two of six radio stations in four markets closing due to “declining audience and revenue trends,” the company stated.

Others include news and sports stations in Vancouver and news stations in Halifax and Kitchener.

More to come.