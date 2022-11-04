Man arrested after acting ‘erratically’ with knife at at downtown Winnipeg library: police

A man pulled out a knife and began acting erratically around staff and patrons at the Millennium Library Thursday afternoon, police say.
Police were called about a man armed with a knife at the downtown Winnipeg library on Donald Street around 3:15 p.m.
They say a suspect was found sitting in the library’s lobby and arrested.
Investigators say the man had earlier been on the fourth floor where he’d pulled out a knife and “began acting erratically in front of patrons and staff members.”
They say library security followed the man to the lobby and called police.
A 41-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a weapon. The man has since been released on an undertaking.
