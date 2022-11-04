Man arrested after acting ‘erratically’ with knife at at downtown Winnipeg library: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man pulled out a knife and began acting erratically around staff and patrons at the Millennium Library Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police were called about a man armed with a knife at the downtown Winnipeg library on Donald Street around 3:15 p.m.

They say a suspect was found sitting in the library’s lobby and arrested.

0:38 Manitoba justice minister calls on feds to help curb knife violence

Investigators say the man had earlier been on the fourth floor where he’d pulled out a knife and “began acting erratically in front of patrons and staff members.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pair of Winnipeg traffic stops lead to gun charges

They say library security followed the man to the lobby and called police.

A 41-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a weapon. The man has since been released on an undertaking.