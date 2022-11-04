Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also pushed higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead'
Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead
WATCH ABOVE: Ottawa has laid out its fall economic statement and it projects a further slowdown of the economy, including a potential recession. Stephen Brown, senior economist with Capital Economics, joins Global News Morning to discuss the fiscal update.

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading amid strength in the financial, utilities and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 282.65 points at 19,523.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 454.01 points at 32,455.26. The S&P 500 index was up 51.49 points at 3,771.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 101.64 points at 10,444.58.

Trending Now

Read more: Some stores are making it harder, more costly to return items. What to know

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 72.73 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$3.65 at US$91.82 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up a nickel at US$6.02 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was down US$45.60 at US$1,676.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a quarter at US$3.67 a pound.

CanadaEconomyCanada economyTSXstock marketS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX compositecanada stock market
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers