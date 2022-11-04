Caledon man sentenced to 6 years for triple fatal crash in 2018

“Driving is a privilege, not a right.” Those were the words of Justice Nancy Dennison before sentencing Caledon, Ont., man Paul Manzon to six years in prison followed by a seven-year driving prohibition after he was found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of 47-year-old Allison Jones of Vaughan, her seven-year-old son Miles Jones and 12-year-old Julia Riccobene.

Manzon was also sentenced to three years in prison to be served concurrently after being found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to Jones’ daughter who was injured, and the passenger in Manzon’s vehicle.

It was Aug. 4, 2018 when Jones was driving home from a pool party southbound along Highway 50, about to turn left onto Nashville Road when Manzon’s northbound Corvette struck Jones’ Kia. Just five seconds prior to the collision, Manzon was travelling at 163 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Manzon was driving home from a car show with a woman he had taken on a date.

At trial, witnesses testified that Manzon’s blue sportscar appeared out of nowhere.

“The evening turned tragic because of Mr. Manzon’s decision to speed at more than twice the speed limit,” Dennison told the packed courtroom.

Dennison considered the fact that Manzon, 49, had a criminal record for possession of narcotics dating back to 1991 for which he received 18 months probation and two impaired driving convictions from 1993 and 2012 for which he received fines. She also recognized that he is the primary caregiver for his elderly father, with whom he lives, and is actively involved in fundraising for the Hospital for Sick Children. The judge noted Manzon has shown remorse, saying there are times he stated he wished he had died.

Crown prosecutors had been asking for a 10- to 12-year prison term and a five-year driving ban. The defence argued for a four-year sentence and a 10-year driving prohibition.

“There is no basis to justify a sentence of 10 to 12 years as proposed by Crown counsel,” Dennison said. “The maximum sentence (at the time of the offence) was 14 years. There is no evidence that Mr. Manzon was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, nor does Mr. Manzon have a record for Highway Traffic Act offences such as speeding.”

But Dennison pointed out that the number of victims amplifies the gravity of the offence.

“Any loss of life caused by a driver driving in a dangerous manner is tragic. The loss caused by Mr. Manzon is extraordinary. He destroyed two families,” said Dennison, noting that Manzon made a deliberate choice to drive at more than twice the speed limit.

Manzon, who has been out on bail for more than four years, was taken into custody immediately following the sentence.

