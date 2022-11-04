Baie D’Urfé residents voice frustration and concern over newly dug ditches

Send this page to someone via email

Baie D’Urfé residents along Lakeview Road and Sunny Acres Street are angered with the city over newly dug ditches in front of their homes.

More than 30 homeowners have signed a petition calling for the city to correct what some residents say is, “an accident waiting to happen.”

“It’s just a tuxedo with red shoes. I just don’t see the point,” said a resident of 35 years, Gaetano Tortolano.

In August, the city began excavating large trenches on either side of the street as part of a $3.5-million rehabilitation project.

The ditches and culverts serve as the city’s water drainage system, especially during the spring thaw.

As with all the residences on the street, a large swath of the lawn in front of Tortolano’s home was torn up to dig the ditch.

With the trench measuring more than three metres wide and about one metre deep, homeowners are raising concerns about its safety and size.

“Do we need this much drainage? We’re not draining a glacier here,” Tortolano said.

It’s a sentiment felt by neighbour Jacques Poulin, who said, “I don’t know what they are expecting — a storm or a hurricane or something.”

Residents say the deep ditches make the road too narrow to walk on and even dangerous for driving.

Daniel O’Brien wonders where anybody will park as there is no room left on the street.

“Obviously, you can’t park along the road because there is no roadway,” O’Brien said. “It will be a culvert and a ditch. It’s ridiculous.”

It’s also an issue that will get worse once the winter comes and snow blankets the ground, according to Tortolano.

“In winter, the street will be more narrow and the snow will be dumped here,” Tortolano said. “I’d say at least once a month, or once every two months, we’re going to be calling a tow truck to get cars out of here.”

Some homeowners worry the “unsightly” open ditch will lower property value.

To avoid this, Poulin and others would like the city to install culvert pipes in the ditch and cover them so they aren’t open as they are now.

Poulin says he has even offered to pay out of pocket the expense only to be told no by the city.

“It’s not just me. Many people offered. We will pay. I mean, the machinery is here,” Poulin said.

Officials at the town of Baie D’Urfé would not comment, saying only they are in contact with the residents who have filed complaints.

Residents say they will be voicing their frustration with the city and presenting their petition at a special council meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.