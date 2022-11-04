Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Nov. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour, CFL analyst Darrell Davis on the Saskatchewan Roughriders and former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Nov. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Steve-O bringing Bucket List Tour to Saskatoon

Steve-O, aka Steven Glover, is known for his extreme stunts but he is also a stand-up comedian.

He is bringing his Bucket List Tour to TCU Place in Saskatoon on Nov. 9.

As Steve-O explains in this interview with Chantal Wagner, it draws upon some of his life experiences.

4:11 Steve-O bringing Bucket List Tour to Saskatoon

Breaking down possible off-season moves for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finished just six and 12 on a season many had hoped the team would compete in the Grey Cup at Mosaic stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Changes have started, with the team firing offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas.

CFL analyst Darrell Davis offers his insight into what other changes may be in store for the green and white.

4:09 Breaking down possible moves for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

John Gibbons breaks down the Toronto Blue Jays season

There were a lot of positives for the Toronto Blue Jays as they look back on the season, even if it didn’t end the way the team hoped.

Former Blue Jays manager and host of the Gibby Show Podcast John Gibbons shares some of the big takeaways from the season and where the team is headed.

5:35 John Gibbons breaks down the Toronto Blue Jays season

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Nov. 4

Winter storm watch to start the weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Nov. 4, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement