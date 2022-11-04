Jurors deliberate at coroner’s inquest on deaths in Thunder Bay police custody

Jurors at a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of two men in Thunder Bay police custody are deliberating the manner in which they died and are considering recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Deliberations began Friday in the inquest into the 2014 death of Don Mamakwa and the 2017 death of Roland McKay, after closing arguments and draft recommendations were presented a day earlier.

Both men died of medical conditions while in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Neither was seen by a doctor or nurse before they died.

Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, right, are seen in an undated composite image of two handout photographs.

Mamakwa’s family has submitted that his death was a homicide because first responders and police did not take action to help him get medical care, while legal counsel for Thunder Bay police officers argued he died of natural causes and the police chief said it was an accident.

Coroner David Cameron instructed the jury on the possible categories for the manner of death they can decide on, noting that he has not heard evidence of accidental occurrences in either case.

While jurors will determine the manner in which the men died, they will not assign blame.

Draft recommendations that parties at the inquest agreed upon include setting up a sobering centre in the city and providing better training for officers and paramedics, though the jury does not have to accept them.