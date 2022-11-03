Menu

Crime

Lawyers at Thunder Bay custody deaths inquest advise sobering centre, better training

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 1:49 pm
A coroner's joint inquest is looking into the deaths of Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, as shown in this image provided by the Office of the Chief Coroner, while in Thunder Bay police custody. Both Indigenous men died of medical conditions without being assessed by a doctor or nurse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Office of the Chief Coroner **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
A coroner's joint inquest is looking into the deaths of Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, as shown in this image provided by the Office of the Chief Coroner, while in Thunder Bay police custody. Both Indigenous men died of medical conditions without being assessed by a doctor or nurse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Office of the Chief Coroner **MANDATORY CREDIT**. DPi

Lawyers for all parties at an inquest examining the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody say better training for officers and paramedics, and a sobering centre in Thunder Bay, could help prevent similar deaths in the future.

The recommendations were presented before closing submissions at the joint coroner’s inquest into the 2014 death of Don Mamakwa and the 2017 death of Roland McKay.

Both were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, and both men died of medical conditions while in custody.

Trending Now

The inquest has heard that they had chances of survival if they had been taken to hospital.

Read more: Thunder Bay police chief tells custody deaths inquest that force lacked compassion

The draft recommendations presented by the coroner’s counsel were agreed upon by all parties, including those representing the police and the family of the two men.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on the list of agreed-upon recommendations was a call for more cultural sensitivity education for first responders and for the police service board to hire a deputy chief of Indigenous relations and to regularly review its policies.

The jury at the inquest is reviewing the recommendations, but does not have to accept them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

