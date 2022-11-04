Menu

Crime

Driver facing additional charges in connection with 2021 fatal crash in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 10:50 am
OPP have laid additional charges in connection with a late 2021 fatal crash in Brant County, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP have laid additional charges in connection with a late 2021 fatal crash in Brant County, Ont. Global News

OPP have laid additional charges against a Toronto driver in connection with a late 2021 crash that killed another in Brant County, Ont.

A collision reconstruction team says the Dec. 18 incident happened around 10 p.m. on a Saturday night and involved two SUVs travelling along Highway 24 South.

The driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 1 dead after crash in Brant County, Ont.

A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the second SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Initially, that operator faced a pair of charges related to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

As of Wednesday, the driver now faces four more offences related to impaired operation.

