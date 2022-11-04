Driver facing additional charges in connection with 2021 fatal crash in Brant County

See more sharing options

OPP have laid additional charges against a Toronto driver in connection with a late 2021 crash that killed another in Brant County, Ont.

A collision reconstruction team says the Dec. 18 incident happened around 10 p.m. on a Saturday night and involved two SUVs travelling along Highway 24 South.

The driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the second SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Initially, that operator faced a pair of charges related to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

As of Wednesday, the driver now faces four more offences related to impaired operation.

#OPP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision on #Hwy24 South after 2 Sport Utility Vehicles collided. Roadway closed between Elliott Road and Oakland Road for the next 6 hours. Investigation continuing. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/yE0QIo5kOZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 19, 2021