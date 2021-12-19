Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash in Brant County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 19, 2021 10:56 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say a driver died after a crash Saturday night in Brant County, Ont.

Police say that around 10 p.m., there was a collision between two SUVs on Highway 24 South.

The driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has yet to be released.

A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the second SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Highway 24 South was closed between Elliott Road and Oakland Road but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

