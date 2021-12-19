1 dead after crash in Brant County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a driver died after a crash Saturday night in Brant County, Ont.

Police say that around 10 p.m., there was a collision between two SUVs on Highway 24 South.

The driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has yet to be released.

A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a local hospital, and later transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the second SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Highway 24 South was closed between Elliott Road and Oakland Road but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#OPP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision on #Hwy24 South after 2 Sport Utility Vehicles collided. Roadway closed between Elliott Road and Oakland Road for the next 6 hours. Investigation continuing. @BrantCommunity #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/yE0QIo5kOZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 19, 2021