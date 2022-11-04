Menu

Crime

Elgin County OPP investigate May fatal crash, 22-year-old Londoner faces charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 7:38 am
OPP file photo. View image in full screen
OPP file photo. Global News

A 22-year-old Londoner is facing charges following an investigation into a fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County earlier this year, OPP say.

On May 1 at 12:45 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Currie Road in the municipality of Dutton-Dunwich was reported to police.

Read more: SIU mandate invoked after man seriously injured during interaction with London, Ont. police

Investigators said a sedan and a delivery truck had collided at that location.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the sedan and driver of the delivery truck were both taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

Harsh Patel, 22, of London, has been charged with careless driving causing death and bodily harm.

Patel is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

