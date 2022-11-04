Elgin County OPP investigate May fatal crash, 22-year-old Londoner faces charges

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old Londoner is facing charges following an investigation into a fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County earlier this year, OPP say.

On May 1 at 12:45 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Currie Road in the municipality of Dutton-Dunwich was reported to police.

Investigators said a sedan and a delivery truck had collided at that location.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the sedan and driver of the delivery truck were both taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

Harsh Patel, 22, of London, has been charged with careless driving causing death and bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Patel is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.