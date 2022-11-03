Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU mandate invoked after man seriously injured during interaction with London, Ont. police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 3, 2022 6:02 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after London, Ont., police say a man sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury during an interaction with officers on Thursday.

Details are limited, but police said in a statement that officers had responded to a home on Grey Street around 8 a.m. for a reported break and enter, and were advised that the suspect had fled in a reported stolen vehicle.

The suspect, police said, had been previously wanted by police for several unspecified criminal counts.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged after several people shot at with BB gun, police allege

Police say they located the vehicle near Sholto Drive and Stroud Crescent in the city’s south end, and say the suspect fled and was later apprehended by a K9 unit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of the interaction with police, the suspect sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. The man was transported to hospital,” police said.

No other information was released, and police said the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate.

It’s at least the seventh SIU investigation this year involving London police. Two investigations were concluded with no charges and one was terminated. Including Thursday’s incident, four are ongoing.

Seventeen investigations occurred last year, with 16 either concluded with no charges laid or terminated. One matter involving an allegation of sexual assault remains under investigation, according to the agency.

Click to play video: 'SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot'
SIU sheds light on what happened in the Innisfil home where 2 South Simcoe Police officers were fatally shot
London PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPolice investigationLondon Police ServiceLondon crimePolice WatchdogLondon Ontario crimeOntario police watchdogSIU InvestigationSerious InjuryLondon Ontario policeInjured Suspect
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers