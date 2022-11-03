SIU mandate invoked after man seriously injured during interaction with London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after London, Ont., police say a man sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury during an interaction with officers on Thursday.

Details are limited, but police said in a statement that officers had responded to a home on Grey Street around 8 a.m. for a reported break and enter, and were advised that the suspect had fled in a reported stolen vehicle.

The suspect, police said, had been previously wanted by police for several unspecified criminal counts.

Police say they located the vehicle near Sholto Drive and Stroud Crescent in the city’s south end, and say the suspect fled and was later apprehended by a K9 unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of the interaction with police, the suspect sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. The man was transported to hospital,” police said.

No other information was released, and police said the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate.

It’s at least the seventh SIU investigation this year involving London police. Two investigations were concluded with no charges and one was terminated. Including Thursday’s incident, four are ongoing.

Seventeen investigations occurred last year, with 16 either concluded with no charges laid or terminated. One matter involving an allegation of sexual assault remains under investigation, according to the agency.