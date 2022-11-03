Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged after several people shot at with BB gun, police allege

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 3, 2022 1:24 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 27-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple assault counts after police say several people were shot at with a BB gun in a south London neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 12:40 p.m. about people and vehicles being struck by pellets or BBs in the 700-block of Southdale Road East.

Several officers responded. A man was taken into custody without incident, and a BB gun seized, police said.

Minor injuries were reported in the incident.

The 27-year-old London man faces eight counts of assault with a weapon. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.

