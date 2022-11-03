Menu

Serious crash closes Coquihalla northbound between Hope and Merritt, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 10:21 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: NOV 3
WATCH: Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Wednesday, Nov 3, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Drivers headed from the Lower Mainland to B.C.’s Interior are being warned to avoid the Coquihalla Highway, which was closed northbound Thursday due to a serious crash.

The exact location of the collision was not immediately clear, nor the number of vehicles involved or potential injuries.

DriveBC warned southbound drivers on the highway to watch for emergency vehicles.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3

The crash came as an atmospheric river storm system moved over southwestern B.C., prompting a snowfall warning for several mountain highways, including the Coquihalla.

Traffic cameras along the route showed significant accumulation of snow on the road surface in some areas.

Further complicating the situation, DriveBC reported a crash on Highway 3 — usually a key alternate route to the Coquihalla — about 25 kilometres west of Princeton.

The severity of that crash was not immediately clear, but DriveBC warned people to avoid the area and expect heavy delays.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remained open, however was closed between Cache Creek and Kamloops due to another crash.

Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips
