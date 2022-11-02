Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3

See more sharing options

A snowfall warning has been issued for three highways in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected Thursday along the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt), Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton) and Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna).

The national weather agency says an incoming atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to high-elevation mountain passes beginning Thursday afternoon.

“Gusty southwesterly winds will further reduce visibility in blowing snow,” added Environment Canada, noting that freezing levels will rise above 2,000 metres on Friday afternoon.

The summit along the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt has an elevation of 1,230 metres.

The Okanagan Connector has a peak elevation of 1,717 metres (Pennask Summit).

And along Highway 3, there are two passes between Hope and Princeton above 1,000 metres: Allison Pass (1,343 metres) and Sunday Summit (1,289 metres).

Motorists are told to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.