Connor’s OT snipe powers Jets past Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

What better way to snap a scoring drought than by scoring the game winning goal in overtime.

Kyle Connor’s tally 1:45 into extra time lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, his second of goal of the season and first since an empty-netter in the opening game of the season.

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the visitors, burning Dylan DeMelo on a net drive before tucking it top-shelf past Connor Hellebuyck.

Late in the first, Pierre-Luc Dubois evened the score, ripping a wrister past Sam Montembeault on the power play.

Montreal regained the lead in the second when the puck deflected right to the stick of Kirby Dach in front of the net, and the 21-year-old made no mistake at the 4:54 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

But only 41 seconds later, Blake Wheeler banged home a rebound in the crease to tie the game. Montreal challenged the goal for goaltender interference but the call on the ice was confirmed, putting the Jets on a power play that proved to be fruitless as they went 1-for-5 with the man advantage in the first 40 minutes.

The Jets controlled the play for most of the third period, outshooting the Habs 11-4 but neither side could find the back of the net so overtime was needed.

Winnipeg held possession for most of the extra frame until finally, Connor was able to get the monkey off his back, taking a nice setup from Mark Scheifele and ripping it past Montembeault for the winner.

Hellebuyck made 20 saves in the win while Montembeault turned aside 33 shots in defeat.

Winnipeg improves to 6-3-1 on the season and will host Chicago Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.