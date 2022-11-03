Which Ontario school boards will be open and closed if CUPE workers strike

Send this page to someone via email

The following list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fifty-five-thousand education workers are planning to walk off the job on Friday after mediated talks with the Ontario government ended without a deal.

The mediator for talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario government called off the negotiations Thursday afternoon, saying the two parties remained too far apart.

CUPE said its 55,000 education workers, custodians and early childhood educators would walk off the job on Friday.

What’s more, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said its 8,000 education workers would follow suit, in solidarity with CUPE employees.

Here’s a closer look at what will be open and closed across Ontario as a result of the potential strike:

TORONTO AREA

The Toronto District School Board will be closed for in-person learning for all students beginning on Friday. The board said students will be given work to complete at home “independently”.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said its schools will be closed to students for in-person learning beginning on Friday if CUPE employees withdraw their services. The board said teachers will “communicate lessons and expectations via their Google Classroom portals or by providing learning materials for students to take home with them on Thursday.”

The York Region District School Board said its schools will be closed on Friday if there is a protest. The board said teachers will communicate with their class “regarding learning for the anticipated closure on November 4.” YRDSB said asynchronous learning will occur for students who regularly attend in person.

The York Catholic District School Board said it will let families know before 6 a.m., on Friday if its schools will be closed.

The Durham District School Board said, if CUPE withdraws services, its schools will be closed for in-person learning beginning on Friday.

The Durham Catholic District School Board said unless a negotiated deal is reached before Friday, the board’s schools will be closed to all students.

The Peel District School Board said if the protest goes ahead, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will participate in asynchronous learning at home on Friday, adding that its school buildings will be closed to students.

BARRIE AREA

The Simcoe County District School Board says all of its schools will be closed to students on Friday. “Students will receive assigned coursework through the virtual learning platform established by their teacher,” a notice on the board’s website read.

Similarly, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board said its schools will also be closed to all students on Friday. “Families must make alternative arrangements for the care and supervision of their children,” the website reads.

KITCHENER

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has said it will be forced to close its schools and announced Monday that they would be moving to remote learning due to the job action.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said it does not have any employees that are members of the CUPE bargaining group of OPSEU education workers. The board said the protest will “not impact the day-to-day experience of WRDSB students at school or their transportation,” adding that students “will continue to be supported in all aspects of their learning.”

GUELPH

The Wellington Catholic District School Board said its schools and before and after school programs will remain open on Friday. However, the board said if there is an “ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday,” that it “may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools.”

The Upper Grand District School Board said its schools will remain open on Friday. The board said after Friday, it will “assess each day and make a determination if schools will remain open” adding that it will “communicate any decision to close schools widely.”

LONDON

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has said its schools will be closed on Friday if the protest goes ahead as planned.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has also said its schools will be closed to in-person learning on Friday if there is a strike.

HAMILTON & NIAGARA

Hamilton’s Catholic school board says it will close schools Friday should education workers take strike action. In a statement issued Monday evening, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) said it would close its doors Friday due to “the health and safety and well-being” of students and staff.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Dawn Danko said the entity is planning “contingency measures” to keep schools open.

The District School Board of Niagara said all of its schools will be closed to students on Friday if CUPE employees withdraw their services.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board said if the protest goes ahead as planned, its schools will be closed on Friday.

OTTAWA AREA

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told Global News none of its workers were represented by CUPE and said its school would be open as normal.

The Ottawa Catholic District School Board, however, said its school would move to remote learning on Friday. “Tomorrow will be a student learn-at-home day (asynchronous learning),” the board wrote on Thursday.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said all board schools will be closed Friday after CUPE confirmed its plan to strike.

KINGSTON AREA

The Limestone District School Board says if CUPE members withdraw services, it will close its schools to students on Friday, and “learning will occur from home.” The board said learning will be asynchronous for all students.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Renfrew County District School Board said asynchronous learning would take place Friday and Monday if an agreement was not reached. Live, remote teaching would begin Tuesday, the board said.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board said its classrooms would be open Friday but “if labour action continues into next week, the board will convert schools to remote learning.”

The Upper Canada District School Board said that — since CUPE members represent 25 per cent of its staff — a walkout Friday would force it to close all schools.