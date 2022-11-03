Menu

Sports

Riders’ Kian Schaffer-Baker removed from West Division all-star list after CFL voting error

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 2:14 pm
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at the Hamilton Convention Centre, in Hamilton on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at the Hamilton Convention Centre, in Hamilton on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Only hours after Saskatchewan Roughriders star receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was announced as a CFL West Division all-star, that title has been revoked.

Read more: Riders Kian Schaffer-Baker named CFL West Division all-star

After releasing the initial list of all-stars Wednesday afternoon, there was plenty of controversy from both players and fans about who was selected.

Later that night, however, the CFL realized it had made a huge mistake after announcing the wrong list of all-stars.

“The CFL offers its sincere apologies to everyone involved, especially the players who were incorrectly announced as All-Stars or were incorrectly left off the list,” the league announced in a statement.

“We have also issued an apology to the Canadian Football League Players’ Association. The responsibility for this mistake rests solely with the CFL, and not those who cast ballots or the CFLPA.”

With the updated list of all-stars, Schaffer-Baker has officially been removed as a West Division all-star.

Now after the recount, Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief was named the lone division all-star for Saskatchewan.

Rider fans will still be disappointed by the results following the recount since players Darnell Sankey, Larry Dean and Mario Alford did not receive a division all-star award after outstanding seasons.

Moncrief rejoined the Roughriders in the 2022 season after spending time in the NFL and with Edmonton in 2021.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders coach to return for 2023 season

He finished the season with four interceptions with Saskatchewan in 2022.

After the recount, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had 11 players selected as East Division all-stars, while the Calgary Stampeders led the way with 11 West Division all-stars.

A full list of CFL divisional all-stars can be found on the CFL’s website.

