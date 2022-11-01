Saskatchewan Roughriders coach to return for 2023 season

Saskatchewan Roughriders coach Craig Dickenson will return in 2023 for his fifth season after being named the Club’s 47th head coach on Jan. 19, 2019.

The announcement came in on Nov. 1, 2022, just days after the season ended.

According to a press release, at the helm of the club, Dickenson has posted a 28-22 record, hosted two home playoff games, won the first playoff game in new Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021, and in 2019 led the team to first place in the West Division for the first time a decade. He was also the 2019 West Division nominee for Coach of the Year.

“Craig is an excellent coach, a strong leader and truly represents the values of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club,” stated football operations vice-president Jeremy O’Day.

“Throughout his last four seasons I have watched as he worked hard to bring out the best in our players on and off the field. I know he is committed as I am to bring a championship caliber team to the field in 2023.”

O’Day will be part of the Roughriders for his 25th season and fifth year in his current role. In a prepared statement, the Riders said his career started when he played in 1999 for the team and joined the football operations staff in 2011.

“Jeremy is a lifelong Roughrider, who cares deeply about the success of the organization and knows firsthand what success means to our fan base,” said Reynolds.

“He is a proven winner throughout his career, and I wholeheartedly believe he has the talent, knowledge and vision to move forward and build a winning team in 2023.”

Both Dickenson and O’Day are under contract with the club through the 2023 season. The Riders also announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties as well as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore.