City of Calgary to replace Peace Bridge glass with steel tension cables

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be replacing the glass on the Peace Bridge with steel tension cables in an attempt to reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

This comes after a man was arrested for shattering 70 glass windowpanes along the bridge in July, wracking up almost $1 million in damages.

In a news release on Thursday morning, the city said the steel tension cables will “reduce costs” for ongoing maintenance but did not specify how much it would be saving.

Last year, the city said the railing panels cost approximately $10,000 each to replace while the roof panels cost around $14,000 each to replace.

1:35 Calgary police seek help identifying suspect after popular Peace Bridge damaged

Calatrava Architects and Engineers and another local architectural firm worked with the city to come up with the solution, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the Peace Bridge is a popular destination for both Calgarians and visitors, so it was important for us to come up with a plan that allows for both an efficient repair but also respects the iconic design of the bridge,” said Charmaine Buhler, bridge maintenance manager.

“The change in materials from glass to steel allows us to ensure the Peace Bridge remains safe, durable and easy to maintain in the years to come.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The change in materials from glass to steel allows us to ensure the Peace Bridge remains safe, durable and easy to maintain in the years to come."

Read more: Cost to fix Peace Bridge vandalism adding up

The city said access to the Peace Bridge remains open as crews work to install the cables. According to the release, the bridge sees about 9,000 visitors daily during the summer.

“Over the past decade, the Peace Bridge has become an iconic part of our skyline. Seeing it heavily vandalized repeatedly has been disheartening and costly,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement.

“I heard from many Calgarians asking for a more practical and permanent solution. Replacing the bottom glass panels with durable tension cables will be more cost-effective, all while maintaining the bridge’s unique design.”

Global News has reached out to the City of Calgary with a request for comment.