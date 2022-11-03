Menu

Education

Ontario legislation imposing contract on CUPE education workers set to pass

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 6:46 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario negotiations with CUPE won’t proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce'
Ontario negotiations with CUPE won’t proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario negotiations with CUPE won't proceed unless strike cancelled: Lecce.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said the workers will walk off the job Friday and beyond despite the legislation that would make a strike illegal.

The education workers include early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians.

The Toronto District School Board says it will keep schools closed for the duration of the strike because it can’t ensure schools would remain safe for students and many other school boards across the province plan to close schools or move to remote learning for Friday.

Read more: Toronto District School Board to stay closed for 'duration' of CUPE strike

CUPE said it presented a counter-offer late Tuesday, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday that the government will not negotiate unless the union cancels its job action.

The province’s legislation includes a four-year contract and would ban strikes, with steep fines if workers do not comply.

Ontario governmentOntario schoolsCUPECanadian Union Of Public EmployeesNotwithstanding ClauseCUPE strikeeducation workersOntario education workersCUPE walkout
© 2022 The Canadian Press

