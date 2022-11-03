Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario memo orders school boards make ‘every effort’ to keep classrooms open

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'CUPE threatens prolonged strike if deal can’t be reached'
CUPE threatens prolonged strike if deal can’t be reached
WATCH ABOVE: The union representing 55,000 education support workers is warning of a prolonged strike If the government and CUPE cannot agree to a new contract. The government meanwhile said it won’t negotiate as long as the strike is on the table. Colin D'Mello reports.

As the possibility of a prolonged strike by unionized Ontario education workers looms, the province is instructing school boards to put backup plans in place.

A memo from the Ministry of Education, obtained by Global News, instructs school board to implement plans that make sure “every effort is made to keep schools open for as many children as possible.”

The memo says a key priority for the province is to “continue their learning uninterrupted for the entirety of the school year,” a line education minister Stephen Lecce has repeated since the academic year began.

Read more: Can anyone block Ontario legislation designed to impose a contract on education workers?

For school boards where a strike by workers represented by Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) means schools must close, the province is demanding “a speedy transition to remote learning.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

That remote learning should be live, the memo says. Many school boards, including the Toronto District School Board, have told parents there will be no live virtual teaching on Friday.

“Unless other circumstances exist that require closure, schools must also remain open to staff, who are expected to attend their workplace as usual, and in particular to support synchronous online learning,” the memo says.

Read more: OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE on Friday

The order to school boards comes as parents prepare for many schools to close on Friday when CUPE workers are expected walk out. Boards including Toronto, York and Peel have said a strike would force them to close buildings.

The Ontario government is in the process of passing legislation on Thursday that will outlaw CUPE’s proposed strike and impose a contract on workers.

In defiance of that proposed legislation, the union has said it will strike Friday “until further notice.”

CUPETDSBStephen LecceToronto District School BoardMinistry Of EducationOntario education workersOntario school strikes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers