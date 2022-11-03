Mavericks take on the Raptors in non-conference action

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference play.

Dallas went 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 on the road last season. The Raptors averaged 103.2 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.